The Ashland Police Department is seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run accident.

The incident took place Tuesday at the intersection of 6th Street and Blackburn Avenue.

According to police, the pictured vehicle struck a pedestrian and took off.

Little other details are being released regarding the incident at this time.

If you have any information on this incident, please call the Boyd County Dispatch at 606-329-2191 or email police at silentwitness@ashlandkypd.com.