SPENCER, W.Va. (WOWK) – Emergency officials say police were called to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired at a home on Route 33 in Spencer, West Virginia.
Our crew is not being allowed near the home while the situation is still going on. We will have more details as they become available here on wowktv.com
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Police investigating shots fired in Roane County
- Boyd County is labeled as high intense drug trafficking area
- White House considering dramatic expansion of travel ban
- Pampers new device sends you a notification when your kid has a dirty diaper
- Kentucky officials report probable vaping-related death
- Louisiana woman helps animals affected by Australia fires through sewing
- Local leaders participate in Iran and Middle East relations round table
- Authorities: Trooper kills man holding woman at gunpoint
- Burritos recalled for misbranding and undeclared allergens
- New substance and mental health facility now open