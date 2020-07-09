Police investing after 5-year-old girl dies

NEW BOSTON, OH (WOWK) — Police are investigating after a five-year-old child is dead.

New Boston Police say they received a call from Southern Ohio Medical Center at 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 that a woman brought a five-year-old girl into the emergency room with injuries.

Not long after, the child would be life-flighted to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus where she would die at 10:47 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say their investigation started as soon as they got the call from SOMC and are being assisted by the Scioto County Prosecutor’s office.

New Boston Police are not releasing any names at this time, or how the little girl died as this is an active and ongoing investigation

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

