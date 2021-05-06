Police issue BOLO for vehicle after report of shots fired in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say police are looking for a vehicle after shots were fired this morning on Charleston’s West Side.
The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. this morning in the 400 block of Bream Street. Two shell casings were found at the scene and no injuries were reported.
The Charleston Police Department has issued a BOLO for a gray Ford Dually last seen heading west on 5th Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.