Police issue BOLO for vehicle after report of shots fired in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Metro 911 officials say police are looking for a vehicle after shots were fired this morning on Charleston’s West Side.

The incident happened around 10:40 a.m. this morning in the 400 block of Bream Street. Two shell casings were found at the scene and no injuries were reported.

The Charleston Police Department has issued a BOLO for a gray Ford Dually last seen heading west on 5th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department.

