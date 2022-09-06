UPDATE: (6:20 p.m. Sept 6, 2022) – Police say the subject has not been found and the scene has been cleared.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are currently pursuing a subject in Huntington.

Cabell County dispatch says that Huntington PD is now in a foot pursuit with a man who allegedly bailed out of his car in the 1200 block of 25th St.

They say that a K-9 unit has been called in to track the subject.

No other information is available at this time.

13 News will provide updates as new information becomes available.