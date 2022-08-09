CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Lt. Tony Hazelett with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) provided an update on a shooting that happened Saturday at the apartment complex on Renaissance Circle.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, CPD responded to shots fired at the 1300 building of the Vista View Apartments. Officers were unable to find a victim at that time, Lt. Hazelett said.

Lt. Hazelett said that about 30 minutes later, a victim with two gunshot wounds walked into a local hospital. The victim said he was visiting a friend in the 1300 building. The victim also said he was in the building’s hallway when a light-skinned, black man pulled a gun and shot at him multiple times.

Lt. Hazlett said the incident was captured on surveillance footage. The video shows the victim and the suspect coming out of an apartment and running down the hallway, Hazelett said. The suspect then allegedly fired several rounds at the victim.

Below are two pictures of the shooting suspect from the hallway surveillance video. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at (304) 348-6480 or Metro 911 at (304) 348-8111.