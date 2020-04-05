Police make arrests in Family Dollar robbery

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Last evening, the St. Albans Police Department arrested three suspects in the recent robbery of a Family Dollar.

According to police, the arrest came after a traffic stop at B Street and MacCorkle Avenue on the robbery’s suspect vehicle. Police arrested the suspects and located items thought to be used in the March 30 robbery of the Family Dollar located on MacCorkle Avenue.

The suspects were taken to South Central Regional Jail where they are awaiting arraignment.

No additional details are known at this time.

