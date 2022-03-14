KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night.

West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova.

They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle. He was found a short distance from the scene of the crash by Kenova PD and arrested for leaving the scene of an accident causing injury, DUI causing injury, failure to render aid, and failure to obey a traffic control device. Those charges are in Wayne County.

He was taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital, where police say he assaulted nurses and troopers in the emergency room. He will face charges out of Cabell County for those assaults.

Mr. Sanders is currently being held at the Western Regional Jail.