HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington police have identified the body of a man found in the Ohio River on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to the HPD, the man has been identified as 51-year-old Christopher S. Delbart of Guyandotte.

Authorities say a fisherman found Delbart’s body in the Ohio River around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 15th Street. At the time authorities said it did not appear the body had been in the river for more than a couple of days.

The HPD says at this time, they have not found “anything suspicious” surrounding Delbart’s death.