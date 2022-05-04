HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Authorities in Huntington are releasing more details about a man who was found dead wrapped in a carpet inside a vehicle Tuesday.

According to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office, further investigation into the death of Eric Williams, 43 of Spencer, found that he died at a home he had been renting on Miller Road. The preliminary report from the medical examiners office has determined Williams’ cause of death as a drug overdose.

The CCSO says no foul play is expected in Williams’ death.

Deputies say they conducted a search warrant at the home where they believe Williams died and found “an elaborate indoor marijuana grow operation” with approximately 80 plants. The sheriff’s office says deputies executed a second search warrant at a location on Traces Creek in Salt Rock, West Virginia where they found a second “elaborate” indoor marijuana operation where approximately 90 plants were being grown.

The investigation began when Cabell County Dispatchers received a call around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday that a body had been found in a St. Mary’s Hospital parking lot. Deputies found the body wrapped in carpet in a vehicle and determined he had died prior to arriving at the hospital.

Through the investigation, deputies found two men had brought the vehicle to the hospital parking lot early that morning. Deputies say Josh Daniel, of Salt Rock, and Ryan Fitzsimmons, of Hurricane were charged with concealment of a dead body in connection to the case.

The sheriff’s office says they anticipate further charges to be filed in connection to the drug operation.