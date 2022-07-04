CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly getting into an altercation with officers on Sunday.

Clendenin Police say that they responded to a single-vehicle crash near Hokie Lane and Elk River Road North at around 4:25 p.m. They say that the driver of the crashed vehicle fled the scene.

Police say that when they located the suspect, 50-year-old Jeffrey Smith, he tried to flee from officers, and then tried to fight officers as they tried to arrest him

Smith is charged with leaving the scene of an accident, fleeing from law enforcement, battery of a law enforcement officer and obstruction.