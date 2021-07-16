Police officer stuck with needle during drug bust

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – A Milton police officer responding to a drug bust ended with him being taken to the hospital after being stuck with a needle.

So far, the officer is doing fine and his chances of getting infected are one in a thousand, but the officer says he’s thankful it was him that got stuck and not someone else.

On Saturday night, Officer Wynston Lloyd and other officers operated a drug bust on McGhee St. Officer Lloyd said the house was filled with needles and other drugs while children were around.

“We took the kids, sent them out to the officers, detained everybody that was inside the house, and that’s when we began our search,” Lloyd said.

Officer Lloyd said most of the drugs were in the bedroom, and while searching it, he found some hidden behind a bookshelf.

“I observed a ziplock bag that had needles and other drug paraphernalia. Once I picked it up and was examining it, that’s when the needle was sticking through the side of the bag, stuck my thumb through my gloves,” Officer Lloyd said.

Police Chief Joe Parsons says he was concerned when he heard the news of one of his officers.

“Your first thought is, is he alright? Is he going to be alright? Because this is a long-term thing. It may be several months before something shows up,” Parsons said.

Llyod says his first thoughts were this:

“Who was the one that used it and what they had in it,” Officer Lloyd said.

Lloyd says he’ll have to be more careful next time. Doctors gave him the option to take an anti-viral regimen, but says he’ll take his chances.

“It’s going to cause a lot of more adverse effects than my chances are of getting it. It’s going to cause fatigue, it’s going to cause nausea, and it’s going to cause a lot of things to keep me from wanting to work and I rather be out here working,” Officer Lloyd said.

The police arrested three adults in the drug bust, and Lloyd will be going back to the hospital in a few weeks to get checked again.