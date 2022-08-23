LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a teacher reported that she had been shot at early this morning on her way to work.

Authorities say the woman, a teacher at Rock Hill Middle School, was not injured in the incident. According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened just before 7:42 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. The teacher told authorities she was driving to work when she began feeling ill, pulled over in the area of the Lawrence County Juvenile Center on State Route 93, and parked in the gravel lot leading to the walking track.

The sheriff’s office says the woman said as she was sitting in her vehicle, she saw an unknown male approach her vehicle on foot and begin shooting at her with a handgun. She then drove away from the scene as two bullets struck her vehicle, according to authorities. Authorities say one bullet hit the back glass and the second hit the passenger-side rear fender.

According to the sheriff’s office, the woman said she did not get a good look at the suspect, but was able to describe him as wearing a camouflage outfit along with a camouflage hat with a netting that covered his face. She said she did not see any vehicle associated with the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says due to the woman being employed by Rock Hill Schools and on her way to work, the school district is asked to be on a heightened alert as a precaution.

Lawrence County Sheriff Jeff Lawless says the investigation is still in it’s early stages. Anyone with any information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.