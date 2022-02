KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One person is injured after a shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

Dispatchers say the shooting took place on the 1000 block of Grant Street around 8:45 p.m.

Dispatchers believe the victim is a male. His injuries are not known at this time.

There is no word on suspect information at this time.

Charleston Police, Charleston Fire and EMS have responded to the scene.