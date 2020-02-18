Police: Pair caught stealing from garages, microwave among items

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Police have arrested two men in connection with garage break-ins. Det. Capt. Joe Ross of the Ironton Police Department says one of his officers was patrolling the south end of town around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, when the officer saw two suspects in an alley carrying several items in their hands. It happened on the 2500 block alley between 8th Street and 9th Street.

According to Ross, one of the suspects was on a bike, while the other was dragging a trash can filled with stolen items. Ross says when the officer made contact, the suspects tried to dispose of the items on their hands. The officer then apprehended both suspects and found crystal methamphetamine and heroin in their possession.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Brandon McClaskey and 21-year-old Ryan Bowman and charged them with breaking and entering, possession of drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both are in the Lawrence County Jail awaiting arraignment, which officials say is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in the Ironton Municipal Court.

Courtesy: Lawrence County Jail

Brandon McClaskey (Left) and Ryan Bowman (Right)

“We’re thinking that most of it goes back to the dope game,” Ross said. “[People] steal items, sell them, [or] pawn them for money to get dope. That’s the biggest problem we’ve got.” Among the items retrieved were a tool box, a microwave, car exhaust parts, and other miscellaneous tools. Ross tells 13 News the suspects stole anywhere from $4,000 dollars to $6,000 dollars worth of property.

Police want Ironton residents to report any suspicious activity or suspicious individuals that may be riding bikes through the alleys by calling (740) 532-5606. “We’ve caught numerous people like that thanks to the public reaching out to us,” said Ross. Police say the investigation is ongoing to see if the pair was involved with any other break-ins around town.

