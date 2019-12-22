Police release name of pedestrian struck and killed by car in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department has released the name of a pedestrian struck and killed in Huntington Friday night.

Police say Angel L. Johnson, 29, of West Hamlin, West Virginia was struck by a car around 7:25 p.m near 5th Street and Miller Road.

Captain Ray Cornwell of the Huntington Police Department says the department’s drug recognition experts who responded to the scene to assess the driver found that impairment was not a factor in the accident. No charges will be filed at this time, however, the crash reconstructionists’ investigation is still ongoing.

