Police release name of single-vehicle fatality in Lawrence County, OH

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH, (WOWK) — Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the name of the person who died after a single-vehicle accident Sunday morning.

Officials say Gary Smith, 17, of Ironton, Ohio, was driving westbound on State Route 522 near milepost 8 in Elizabeth Township around 2:10 a.m. The vehicle drove off the right side of the road, down an embankment and struck some trees.

Lawrence County EMS transported Smith to St. Mary’s Hospital in Ironton, where they were pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation.