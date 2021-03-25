Police remove 2nd Mountain Valley protester from tree stand

FILE – This July 18, 2018, file photo, shows the Mountain Valley Pipeline route on Brush Mountain in Virginia. The Trump administration is seeking to fast track environmental reviews of the pipeline and dozens of other energy, highway and other infrastructure projects across the U.S. (Heather Rousseau/The Roanoke Times via AP, File)

ROANOKE, VA (AP) — The second and last protester who’s been blocking the construction of the controversial Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia has been removed from a tree stand. The Roanoke Times reports that the man from Massachusetts was taken down Wednesday by law enforcement officers who used a construction crane. Another protester, a woman from Vermont, had been removed from her tree stand on Tuesday.

Since 2018, protesters have blocked construction workers from felling the last remaining trees along the pipeline’s 300-mile route through West Virginia and Virginia. A judge ordered their removal in November and authorized a forced extraction if they refused to come down.