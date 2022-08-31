UPDATE (8:18 p.m.) – Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle tells 13 News that there was no shooting. He said the person died of natural causes.

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton.

Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.

