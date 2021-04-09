Police respond to shooting in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Kanawha County Dispatch, Charleston Police are responding to a shooting in Kanawha County.
A female was reportedly shot at the Vista View Apartments along Renaissance Circle just before 7:00 p.m. on Friday.
There is no word on the victim’s condition or if there is anyone in custody at this time.
Charleston Police are handling the investigation.
