Police respond to West Side shooting

Local News

by: Jessica Patterson

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Police responded at approximately 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2020, on 21st Street West.

Officers say they found the victim, identified as Tiffany Freeman, 26, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand. She told officers an unknown white male walked into her house and shot her.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with further questioning regarding the incident and they could not provide further information at this time.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS