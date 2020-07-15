Police respond to West Side shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting on the city’s West Side.

Police responded at approximately 1:44 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2020, on 21st Street West.

Officers say they found the victim, identified as Tiffany Freeman, 26, of Charleston, with a gunshot wound to the leg and hand. She told officers an unknown white male walked into her house and shot her.

Police say the victim was uncooperative with further questioning regarding the incident and they could not provide further information at this time.

