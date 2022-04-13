BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – The Barboursville Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of using credit cards from a stolen wallet.

Police say a woman’s wallet was stolen from a Longhorn Steakhouse on April 3, 2022. Authorities say several of the credit cards in the wallet have since been used in the Hurricane and Charleston areas.

According to police, security footage shows a potential suspect and a white mini van identified as the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the Barboursville Police Department at 304-736-5203 ext 410. Authorities say tips will remain anonymous.