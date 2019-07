CHARLESTON, W. Va – (WOWK) An armed robbery suspect is on the run in Charleston, West Virginia.

The Charleston Police Department says a man walked into the M&M Mart on MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, pointed a gun at the clerk and took off with cash.

Charleston Police released this surveillance photo of the suspect.

Police also released two surveillance photos of the suspect who they describe as a black man, dressed all in black. His face was covered during the robbery.

If you have any information about this incident contact Charleston Police at 304-348-8111.