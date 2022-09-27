UPDATE (11:48 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27): Huntington Police say that an armed man has barricaded himself in a backyard at 2nd St. and 4th Ave.

They say that negotiators with Huntington PD are on the scene and are communicating with the man.

They are asking residents to avoid the area.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Police are searching for an armed suspect in Huntington on Tuesday.

First responders on the scene say they are looking for a white man wearing jeans and a blue flannel shirt.

Law enforcement has gathered outside a house at the intersection of 4th Ave. and 2nd St.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.