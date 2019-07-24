Police search for missing eastern Kentucky man

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WOWK) – Police are actively searching for a missing man in eastern Kentucky.

According to the Russell Police Department, Jeffrey Mollett, 52, of Russell, has been missing for two days.

Mollett is from the Russell Convalescent Home and left the facility for a walk Monday around 7 p.m. and never returned.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray pants, and white tennis shoes.

Mollett is 5’10” tall, weighs 275 pounds with blonde shoulder-length hair.

Mollett’s family is located in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

If located, please contact the Greenup County E-911 Center at 606-473-1411 or call 911.