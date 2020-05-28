Missing hiker in Kanawha State Forest found

UPDATE 5/28/ 2020 10:20 a.m.: The missing hiker in the Kanawha State Forest has been found alive by the search lead by State Park Rangers. At this time, they say he appears to be in good condition.

KANAWHA STATE FOREST, WV (WOWK) – A male hiker has been reported missing in Kanawha State Forest since 5 p.m. yesterday, May 27, 2020.

Kanawha County Metro 911 officials say fire departments, including Boone County, looked for him until 4 a.m. this morning.

The search is resuming with Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies and local fire departments on the scene.

State Park Rangers are leading the search. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police.