Police search for missing Huntington man

HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing man from the Huntington area.

Police are searching Michael Sexton, 39. He was last seen at the end of April. According to Michael’s parents, it is very out of his character to go this long without making some form of contact with his family.

Sexton is known to hang at Harmony House and the library in downtown Huntington, where he has also been known to go to Marcum Terrace.

Sexton is described as having blonde hair, blue eyes, is 5’10” tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has tattoos of ‘daddy’s man’ and ‘Momma’s little boy’ as well as one inner forearm tattoo that says ‘Maddie’ and another that says ‘Hannah’.

If you have any information on Michael’s whereabouts, please call the Huntington Police at 304-526-8585.