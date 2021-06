Police say Jennifer “Jenny” Miller was last seen Monday June 28, 2021 at the Gallipolis City Park. (Photo Courtesy: Gallipolis Police Department/Facebook)

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) The Gallipolis Police Department is seeking help locating a missing person.

Police say Jennifer “Jenny” Miller was last seen Monday June 28, 2021 at the Gallipolis City Park.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Gallipolis Police Department at (740)446-1313.