Police search for missing West Virginia man

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Police are asking for the public’s help in the search for a missing Charleston man.
Sheriff Mike Rutherford of the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Curtis Truman, 22, left his home on Friday, Jan. 15, around 6:30 a.m.
Truman is described as having brown hair with a full beard, brown eyes, 5’11” tall, and weighs 160 lbs. He was last seen in a black hoodie, blue jeans and blue high-top tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about Truman’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office by calling (304)-357-0169, message the sheriff’s office on Facebook, email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously send information through the KCSO website.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.