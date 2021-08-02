Police search for suspect accused of stealing ambulance

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are searching for the suspect that is accused of stealing ambulance.

The ambulance has been recovered but was stolen around 10:30 p.m. from CAMC General according to dispatchers.

The suspect got out the ambulance and took off.

