Police search for suspect accused of stealing ambulance

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are searching for the suspect that is accused of stealing ambulance.

The ambulance has been recovered but was stolen around 10:30 p.m. from CAMC General according to dispatchers.

The suspect got out the ambulance and took off.

We will provide more information on this developing story as soon as new details are released.

