CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Charleston’s West Side.
The shooting was reported near Glenwood Avenue and Lovell Drive. Police say a man was shot several times.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
More Stories
- Police search for suspect in Charleston shooting
- 2 Children dead, 1 missing after Arizona flash floods
- South Carolina 9-year-old killed in hunting accident Thursday
- Beautician keeps working as she celebrates 101st birthday
- White House prepares to observe World Aids Day
- DoorDash delivery driver accused of sending disturbing texts to teenage boy
- Black Friday shoppers search for “in-store only” deals
- Grandmother celebrates 4th Thanksgiving with teen she accidentally invited to dinner
- NFL’s Pryor expected to fully recover after stabbing
- One dead in single-vehicle accident in Huntington