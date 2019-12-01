Police search for suspect in Charleston shooting

Local News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting on Charleston’s West Side.

The shooting was reported near Glenwood Avenue and Lovell Drive. Police say a man was shot several times.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

