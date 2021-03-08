Police search for suspect in weekend disturbances

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a potential suspect in two weekend incidents. (Photo Courtesy: The Huntington Police Department)

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a potential suspect in two weekend incidents.

According to the HPD, reports came in around 10 .m. Sunday, March 7, involving an individual in two separate incidents in the areas of 8th Street and 12th Avenue, and 11th Street and 10th Avenue.

Police say in the first incident, an unknown individual was reportedly seen in a backyard looking in the window of a private home. They say in the second incident, a male with a similar discription allegdly inappropriately solicited a woman and threatened an assault.

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a potential suspect in two weekend incidents. (Photo Courtesy: The Huntington Police Department)

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a potential suspect in two weekend incidents. (Photo Courtesy: The Huntington Police Department)

The Huntington Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a potential suspect in two weekend incidents. (Photo Courtesy: The Huntington Police Department)

A home security system recorded the person looking into windows at the private home. Police described the suspect as a Black male with a dark beard with some gray hair in the beard. He was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, tan boots and a backward ball cap.

Anyone who sees this person is asked to call 911. If you recognize the suspect or have had similar encounters, contact the HPD Criminal Investigations Bureau at 304-696-4420.