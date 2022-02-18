IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – Police in Ironton are looking for a man who crashed into a building, ditched his car and took off running.

The incident happened Thursday night just before 8:30 p.m. at the Ironton Hills Shopping Plaza.

Ironton Police Detective Captain Brian Pauley tells 13 News that the driver lost control of his car and went through the H&R Block Building. People were working at the time, but no one was injured.

The driver then hit a garbage can while backing out of the building, then hit a phone and fire hydrant.

That’s when he jumped out of his car and took off running.

Captain Pauley says that IPD plans to step-up enforcement in that particular parking lot because there are complaints of people drag racing and driving erratically.