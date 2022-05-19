CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two burglary suspects.

According to the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division, police received a report on Thursday, May 18, of a burglary that allegedly occurred around 1 p.m. Friday, May 13 in the 2300 block of Savory Drive. The CPD says multiple tools were reportedly stolen.

Police say two people were seen on surveillance footage during the investigation.

Anyone with any information that can help identify the two persons of interest are asked to contact the CID at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.