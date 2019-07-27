Police search for suspects wanted in Kanawha County bank robbery

Kanawha County, W. Va. (WOWK) — Charleston Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Charleston bank. It happened just after 9 Saturday morning at the City National Bank on Kanawha Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a black male around 5’6” – 5’8” tall, 160 – 180 lbs., in his late 20’s or early 30’s, wearing a red long sleeve shirt, red pants, and a light blue baseball hat.

The suspect fled the area on foot heading west toward Tennessee Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or 304-348-8111.