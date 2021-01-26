Police search for vehicle after shots fired in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is investigating after shell casings were found near the scene of a shots-fired call in the 1300 block of Grant Street this afternoon.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. According to dispatchers, officers are checking security cameras in the area and are looking for a silver Nissan with two Black male occupants. It is unknown if the Nissan is a car or an SUV.

No injuries or property damages have been reported.