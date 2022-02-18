IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – The Ironton Police Department is searching for a woman who has been missing for about two months.

The IPD says the family of Carrie Anne Neal, 34, filed a missing persons report stating they last had contact with her around two months ago in Ironton.

Neal is described as a white female standing approximately 5’9″ with blonde hair and blue eyes. She may be driving a 2010 gray four-door Ford Fusion with the Ohio registration plate GXV2024.

Anyone who has any information on Neal is asked to contact the Ironton PD at 740-532-5606.