KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.

They say that Tabitha Casto was last seen at her residence in South Charleston at around 9:00 on Monday morning.

She is 5’2,” weighs 125 pounds and has sandy hair and blue eyes.

Tabitha may be wearing dark blue jeans with rips in the legs and white Nike Air Force Ones. Deputies say that Tabitha also wears a lanyard around her neck with a WVU pouch attached.

Anyone with information as to Tabitha’s whereabouts should call KCSO at 304-357-0169 or www.kanawhasheriff.us.