Police searching for suspect after pursuit in Marmet

Marmet Police and Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies are searching the woods along Lens Creek Road for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

According to Metro 911 dispatchers, it began when Marmet police tried to pull a car over on Lens Creek Road. The car fled and police pursuit for a short distance before the driver ditched the vehicle and fled on foot into the woods. Dispatchers say the suspect ditched the vehicle near the Marmet Center nursing home on Lens Creek road.

No suspect description has been given at this time.