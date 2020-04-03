Police see increase in fatal crashes since “Stay at Home” order issued

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and Charleston Police Department held a virtual news conference this morning regarding some recent fatal car crashes.

Both departments said they’ve seen an uptick in serious traffic incidents since Governor Jim Justice’s “Stay at Home” order was issued.

Law enforcement wants to remind drivers to stay vigilant and don’t travel unless you have to.

“If you are driving faster than usual or driving in a reckless manor with less cars on the road it’s going to make it more likely for you to get caught. If you are caught, you will have to answer for that.” said Chief Tyke Hunt of Charleston Police Department.

The departments also added patrolling methods have not changed and there is still the same amount of police out since the pandemic began.

“We will not tolerate it. We want everyone to be safe, we want everyone to travel when need to. When you absolutely need to in a safe manor we will not tolerate people driving at high rates of speed, driving under the influence, and other hazardous driving situations.” explained Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford.

Both departments said luckily none of their law enforcement officers have been affected by COVID-19 and they are taking extra precautionary measures to stay healthy.

