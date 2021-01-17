Police seek help in search for missing Charleston girl

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing girl.

Police say Christina Greathouse, 15, from Charleston, has been missing since Sunday, Jan. 10.

Greathouse is described as 5’7″ tall with black and brown eyes.

If anyone sees Greathouse, please contact the Charleston Police Department at (304)-348-8111.