CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK ) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing man.

CPD says James Quesenberry, 34, of Charleston was last seen April 16, 2022 driving a silver 2012 Ford Focus. According to CPD, there was a recent hit on the license plate recognition system in the Winfield area of Route 35.

Anyone with information on Quesenberry’s whereabouts is asked to contact the CPD’s Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays – Fridays, or contact or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111 at any time -24/7.