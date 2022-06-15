CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two accused porch pirates caught on security cameras stealing packages from homes in the Charleston area.

Police say two separate incidents where packages were stolen occurred on Monday, June 13 in the South Hills and Fort Hill areas of Charleston. Two suspects were seen on video surveillance police obtained during their investigation.

According to the CPD Criminal Investigation Division, the suspects were scene leaving the scenes in a red Ford Escape. Police say the suspects may have been involved in other thefts as well.

Anyone with any information or anyone who may have been a victim is asked to call the CPD Criminal Investigations Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.