Police seek person of interest in Charleston burglaries

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is looking for a person of interest in two burglaries that happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road earlier this week. Sept. 24, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating two burglaries that happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road earlier this week.

Police say the two incidents happened between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021. The CPD is looking for a person of interest seen on video surveillance.

The person of interest has been described as a white male with brown hair between the ages of approximately 25 to 35 and standing approximately 6′ to 6’2″ tall. Police say he also has a tattoo on one of his forearms.

According to the CPD, he was seen driving a silver two-door 2010 to 2015 Toyota Tacoma extended cab with stickers on the back glass and rear two windows. Police say the vehicle has damage on the rear driver-side quarter panel.

The Charleston Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division says the person of interest in two burglaries that happened in the 1800 block of Louden Heights Road earlier this week was seen driving this vehicle. Sept, 24, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: Charleston Police Department)

Anyone with any information on the person of interest, the burglaries or the vehicle is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.