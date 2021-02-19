Police seek suspect causing field damage

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – The Hurricane Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in finding those who drove onto the Bridge Park football field.
Police say sometime from 6 – 6:45 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 11, the suspects drove onto the field and did donuts, causing damage. The suspect vehicle appears to be a dark-colored Jeep.
Anyone with any information can contact the Hurricane Police Department at 304-562-9911 or message them on Facebook.
Police say those with information can remain anonymous.
