The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect. Jan. 23, 2023 (Photo Courtesy: Portsmouth PD)

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a theft suspect.

According to the PPD, the suspect is accused in a “retail theft” where he allegedly stole over $1,500 in tools. Police say the suspect is also wanted in an incident from Saturday, Jan. 21 where he allegedly fled and eluded authorities while running from officers.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Portsmouth PD says the vehicle the suspect was driving has been recovered and impounded.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the PPD at 740-353-4101 or their investigation division at 740-354-1600. Police say calls can be made anonymously.