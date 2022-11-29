CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who allegedly walked away from a hospital.

According to the CPD – Criminal Investigation Division, Monica Estep, 40, was last seen Nov. 28, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital on Washington Street East.

The CPD says Estep has been known to frequent Winifrede and the 1500 block of Frame Road in Elkview.

Anyone with any information on Estep’s whereabouts is asked to contact Kanawha County Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

The Charleston Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is seeking the public’s assistance with locating a missing person.Monica Estep, age 40, has been missing since November 28th, 2022, when she walked away from CAMC General Hospital, located on the East End of Charleston. Monica is known to frequent the Winifrede and the 1500 block of Frame Road in Elkview. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Monica, please contact Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.