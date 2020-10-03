Police seeking two suspects in relation to Charleston shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Charleston Police are seeking two male suspects in a shooting in relation to a robbery earlier Saturday morning.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police Department says officers responded to CAMC Women’s and

Children’s Division for a gunshot victim on Oct. 3 at approximately 2 a.m.

Officers say the victim, Theodore Franklin, 50, was walking in an alley around Hendrix

Avenue, when he was approached by a white male and a black male. According to officers, The black male commented on the victim’s jewelry he was wearing. The black male started attacking the victim and was attempting to steal the jewelry.

CPD Officials say the black male and the victim then started fighting. The white male produced

a firearm and fired shots at the victim, striking him twice. Little was shot in the hip and knee.

Officers say the suspects are described as a white male and a black male, in their twenties, dark clothing, and wearing “COVID” style mask.

CPD Officers say anyone with information can call the Criminal Investigation Division (304) 348-6480 or Metro Communications at (304) 348-8111.

