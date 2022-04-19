HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington Police are investigating after six cars that were reported stolen were all located in the same area Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Phil Watkins tells 13 News that all of the cars were located along Guyan Avenue. Right now investigators are trying to figure out who put them there and why.

The case began when a resident in the area noticed several vandalized vehicles that were “not familiar” to the neighborhood and called 911, according to police.

13 News Reporter Anna King saw five of the cars at the city’s impound lot. She says that all of them have been vandalized. In some cases the windows are broken and the tires are missing. She reports several of the vehicles had student parking stickers on them.











Police say all six vehicles were stolen from different areas of Huntington.

A friend of one of the victims, Katie Blankenship, says the car was left undrivable.

“It was completely totaled. They took her tires, they smashed the windows, something was wrong with the ignition, and they replaced her tires with tires from another car,” explained Blankenship.

This is a developing story, and we will update you as we learn more details.