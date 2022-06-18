GREENUP, KY (WOWK) — The Greenup Police Department stopped a man attempting to rob a gas station on Friday.

Greenup PD says that Brandon Lee Christian, 23, was attempting to rob the ARCO Truckstop at 1024 Seaton Avenue.

They say that surveillance footage shows Christian with a ski mask and a handgun inside the store around 5:20 p.m. before police intervened and arrested the suspect.

Mr. Christian is charged with attempted robbery in the first degree and is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center.